Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown the man who will be elected as President if elections are held today.

The August 9th election is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The results of the opinion poll made public on Tuesday showed that Ruto is the most popular presidential candidate with 47 percent followed closely by Raila Odinga with 46.9 percent.

4.9 percent of the respondents were undecided while 1.2 percent voted for other presidential candidates.

This clearly shows that the August 9th election will be a neck and neck contest between Raila Odinga of Azimio –One Kenya Alliance and Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Here is a graphical representation of the poll which shows Raila Odinga is slowly catching up with Ruto and it is a matter of days before he trounces him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.