Monday, May 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should rethink his campaign strategy going by how he was embarrassed on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium during Mashemeji Derby.

Mashemeji derby is the name of the local derby between two major association football teams in Nairobi: A.F.C. Leopards and Gor Mahia. It is the oldest rivalry in Kenyan football history.

Thousands of fans including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila thronged the venue to watch the mouthwatering clash. The match ended in a draw.

However, after the match, Raila Odinga took the opportunity to market his presidential bid outside the Stadium.

But to his shock, Raila was welcomed by DP Ruto chants going by a video that has since gone viral.

In the video, the fans sang songs in praise of DP Ruto who was not anywhere near the stadium.

Here is the video of football fans singing songs in praise of Ruto in front of Raila.

