Monday, May 23, 2022 – That the nomination of NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate is giving Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, sleepless nights is not in doubt.

So disturbed is Ruto that he has now come out to reveal the real reason the Azimio presidential candidate settled on Karua as his running mate ahead of August polls.

Speaking during his campaigns, Ruto stated that Raila picked Martha Karua so he can spearhead constitutional change if elected in office for him to satisfy his obsession.

“Our competitors have told us theirs is about changing the Constitution to create positions for the few, that is why they have a running mate who will spearhead changing the Constitution,” said Ruto.

According to Ruto, changing the Constitution will cost the taxpayer billions of shillings in an unnecessary expense.

Incidentally, Karua was at the forefront of a court battle that recently opposed the change of the constitution spearheaded by Odinga through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ruto assured Kenyans that, unlike Karua, he will, alongside his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, work towards improving the economy.

While unveiling Karua as his running mate, Raila maintained that he will revive BBI if elected president in August and put Karua in charge of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry to spearhead the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.