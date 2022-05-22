Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga may regret picking NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate instead of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyojka.

This is after he lost massive support in the Ukambani region after falling out with Kalonzo over the running mate position, according to the latest opinion poll.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in Ukambani improved by a significant margin.

In a survey by Mizani Africa, Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flag bearer William Ruto has gained popularity in the three Ukambani counties because of the Kalonzo-Odinga fallout.

In Machakos County, DP Ruto has gained 10% popularity while the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer popularity has dropped by 32%.

The fact that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza could have also contributed to the current ratings of the leading presidential candidates in the county.

In Makueni County, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential flag bearer has lost 34.8 % popularity as DP Ruto gains 9.8 % as a result of the fallout with the Wiper leader.

The fallout between Kalonzo and Raila has been felt more in Kitui County where Raila has lost 39% support.

“Kitui is among the Lower Eastern region counties which have been shaken following the fallout of Raila and Kalonzo. Ruto on the other hand has been the beneficiary of the debacle as he gains a significant 9.4% while Raila loses a serious 39%,” Mizani Africa said in their findings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.