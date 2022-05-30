Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s choice of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate has cost him dearly even before the elections.

This is after UDA National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa dumped the DP and joined Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Kirwa was unveiled by Raila and running mate Martha Karua during Azimio rally in Bungoma County yesterday.

The outgoing UDA official was one of the most experienced politicians in UDA – having served as Cherang’any MP for ten years and as a Cabinet Minister for five years in President Mwai Kibaki’s first term.

Kirwa cited the selection of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate as a major factor in his exit.

He added that he was demoralised after the decision but only got hope after his former compatriot, Martha Karua, was picked to deputized Raila.

“Mine has been a journey of two weeks, last Sunday but one, Kenya Kwanza announced their selection of Ruto’s running mate and that was the final indication among many that there was a lack of democracy.”

“The next day, Raila unveiled Karua as his running mate and for the last 13 days or so I have been thinking about how and why I would stay at a side where democracy was going to be sacrificed?” he stated.

The former Agriculture minister intimated that he reached out to the Narc Kenya party leader on May 28 at night, to inform her of her decision, which he wanted to make public during Azimio’s next rally.

In addition, he officially announced his resignation from UDA and declared support for Raila Odinga.

“Yesterday night I called Karua and asked her where she would be and she told me in Bungoma. I told her that I would be coming to the rally to officially join Azimio .”

“From Today, I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as the UDA Vice-Chairman, because democracy may fail in Kenya Kwanza. The law dictated that the winner of an election must have 50 per cent plus one, and I have brought my one vote to Raila Odinga,” he added.

