Friday, May 27, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is reportedly back to the drawing board after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka made good his threats to vie for the presidency in the upcoming August elections.

This is after Kalonzo, through his Wiper Party, submitted his credentials including 48,000 signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for possible clearance to vie for the presidency.

This comes barely 3 days after Wiper resolved to return to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance and Raila was reportedly waiting to roll out a red carpet for Kalonzo.

This means Kalonzo is hell-bent on being on the ballot paper; something that spells doom for Raila who was banking on the Wiper leader and the entire support from Ukambani as he faces Deputy President William Ruto at the ballot for the presidency come August.

Kalonzo dumped Raila on May 16th and vowed to go it alone. He is embittered that the Azimio candidate picked NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate instead of him.

He went ahead to name Andrew Sankuli as his presidential running mate, thus setting the stage for a bruising battle with presidential election front runners William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.