Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be having second thoughts about his choice of former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua beat him hands down in the latest opinion polls despite having the Iron Lady in his corner.

According to two separate Twitter opinion polls, the Ruto-Gachagua ticket will defeat the Raila-Karua ticket in the first round of the presidential election.

In the first poll conducted by political analyst David Makali, DP Ruto will win the August polls with 56% while Raila Odinga will get a paltry 39%.

Out of the 33,722 participants, 5% of them said they will not vote for either William Ruto or Raila Odinga in the coming polls.

In another poll conducted by The Star, the William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua ticket still emerged more popular than the Raila Odinga-Martha Karua ticket.

Out of the 70,210 participants, 50% of them said they will vote for Ruto-Gachagua during the August polls and 43% of them said they will cast their vote in favor of Raila and Martha Karua.

According to The Star survey, 3% of the respondents support the Kalonzo Musyoka-Andrew Sunkuli presidential ticket.

4 % of the participants said they will not vote for either Ruto, Raila, or Kalonzo if elections were held today.

Both Makali and The Star carried out their survey after both the leading presidential candidate officially unveiled their running mates.

From both surveys, Ruto will get 50 % + 1 vote as instituted by the constitution for one to be declared a winner in round one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.