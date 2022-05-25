Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been forced to re-strategize after it became clear that ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, might actually deliver the 70% Luhya votes to Deputy President William Ruto, going by what happened in Kakamega yesterday.

This is after Mudavadi and Wetangula held a huge rally that was well attended in Khwisero to the utter surprise of Raila and his Azimio who had earlier dismissed the Kenya Kwanza co-principles as nonstarters as far as Western Kenya politics is concerned.

Khwisero and Kakamega as a whole are considered Raila Odinga’s stronghold having voted for him in the last four General Elections.

Addressing the residents, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala assured Mudavadi and Wetang’ula that Kenya kwanza will win all elective seats and deliver the presidency to Deputy President William Ruto.

While assuring his party leader of the 70% Kenya Kwanza support from the western region, Malala said they are not interested in the 30% national government share.

He urged Mudavadi and Wetangula to instead push for the revival of companies in the Western region which he said will create thousands of employment opportunities for the hustlers.

“Nimeongea na hawa waluhya na wamekubali kwamba watafanya kazi na watafuata mambo yako na Wetang’ula. Lakini wamesema kwamba Kenya Kwanza ikiunda serikali hawana haja na mamlaka. Wanataka muwafufulie kampuni ya Mumias Sugar ianze kufanya kazi,” Malala said.

Mudavadi and Wetangula have been tasked to deliver 70% Luhya votes to Ruto for them to get appointments in the Kenya Kwanza government as well as get a 30% government share for Western.

The Kenyan DAILY POST