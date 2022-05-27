Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was yesterday forced to cut short his speech during a rally in a remote part of Busia County after some of his campaign gear deployed to cover the event scared a section of the crowd.

Raila, who was speaking about youth employment, noticed that his audience’s attention was divided between him and the hovering drones that made a buzzing sound, forcing him to allay their concern.

He began by stating that the machines belonged to his campaign team before revealing the gadget’s name to the bemused crowd.

“Do not worry about that, they belong to us (Azimio campaign team). They called drones,” Raila explained to the relief of some scared villagers who almost took off upon the sight of the drones.

He delved deeper to explain how the drones worked. He told his supporters that the devices enabled supporters from Kenya and across the world to follow his rallies as they happened.

“They are currently taking photos and live footage of the rally which will be transmitted all the way to our supporters in America and Australia. Lift up your hands so that they can see you!” he told the supporters.

After the explanation to the satisfaction of residents, Raila continued with his speech, declaring that his government would create jobs for the youth in the formal and informal sectors.

He promised to provide avenues for micro, small, and medium enterprises to access funds to boost their businesses.

In addition, he promised to address the mishandling of Kenyan fishermen in the border county, by police officers from neighbouring Uganda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.