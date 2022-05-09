Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Embattled Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been dealt a severe blow in the race for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate.

This is after the Azimio selection panel resolved to only engage willing applicants in the interview process.

Speaking over the weekend, the panel, led by veteran politician Noah Wekesa, said that it will not waste any more time and will proceed with the process of scrutinizing the applicants.

Kalonzo has been uneasy over the process of subjecting him to the interview despite being qualified, saying it is a form of humiliation.

He has insisted on dialogue despite his Wiper party forwarding his application to the panel.

The panel further adjusted the list of applicants to incorporate Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, who has been nominated by his Party of National Unity (PNU).

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was also added to the list after her Narc party nominated her.

Others are Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui nominated by Ubuntu Peoples Front (UPF) and his Kakamega counterpart, Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, nominated by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking at a rally in Uura Grounds in Meru on Saturday, Munya asked his followers to continue praying for him to be selected as Raila’s deputy.

“Let us continue praying. I see God being with us. Don’t be afraid. Raila Odinga is mature and is not a rumour monger and with President Uhuru Kenyatta as the patron, we shall win this race.”

“Shouldn’t I be with them at the top? Then let us vote for Azimio,” Munya urged.

Other than the four new entrants, other preferred running mates include Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Governors Hassan Ali Joho (Mombasa), Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, KANU’s Gideon Moi, and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

