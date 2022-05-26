Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kutuny, Thursday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was chased away from a rally in his constituency by residents.

Kutuny, who is among Rift Valley MPs who are opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August, had organised a rally to drum up support for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

However, irate residents disrupted his rally, forcing the MP to flee before addressing the crowd that had already gathered at the scene.

Previously, Ruto’s allies had called Kutuny a mole for his behaviors and constant criticism of DP Ruto.

Cherangany constituency is considered to be Ruto’s political bedroom and everyone who is against the second in command is treated as the enemy.

Here is the video of Joshua Kutuny, who is former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political advisor being ejected from a rally in Cherangany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST