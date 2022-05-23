Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, have vowed to end endemic corruption in the country once they form the government in August.

Speaking in Narok on Sunday, Raila said Martha Karua is well versed in legal matters and will be very useful should they assume power after the August 9 polls.

“Martha is not a newbie in matters to do with the law, we will make sure that they end up in Manyani, Shimo la Tewa, Kamiti and Naivasha.

“I have been to those prisons and I can assure you that those kinds of people will have their prison experience. We want to change this country’s direction,” Raila said.

The Orange Democratic Movement party leader also said there will be no delayed justice in his government.

“I will see to it that the law is followed to the latter. Corrupt leaders have been stealing billions from our government every year and that has to stop,” Raila said.

“Everyone who has stolen public property will have no option but to return, even those who have hidden it abroad, it will be repatriated back,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.