Monday, May 16, 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has claimed the Ligue 1 player of the season award for a third time on Sunday May 15.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an exceptional season in France’s top flight this season, bagging 25 goals and providing 19 assists as PSG clinched yet another league title.

The Frenchman won the award after beating off competition from Martin Terrier of Rennes, Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco, Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The prestigious award, which was presented by Thierry Henry, saw the Mbappe win for the third consecutive season.

Mbappe who is out of contract at PSG next month said he didn’t want to announce his decision during the ceremony but added “Yes, pretty much” when asked if he’s made his mind up over whether to stay or go.

In another category, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the award for the best French player overseas, and PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma took home the goalkeeper of the year award.

Bruno Génésio won manager of the year for an impressive campaign at Rennes, who remain in the race for a Champions League place after outclassing Marseille last night. He beat Antoine Kombouaré (Nantes), Jorge Sampaoli (Marseille), Julien Stéphan (Strasbourg), and Christophe Galtier (Nice) to the award.