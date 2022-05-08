Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto over claims that he took his job during a re-organisation of the government by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the press, the visibly angry Matiang’i threatened to do the unthinkable to Ruto if he keeps provoking him.

He stated that despite keeping his cool, Ruto and his allies keep provoking him to cause further strain in their working relations.

The tough-speaking CS challenged Ruto to come out and tell Kenyans which job he exactly took from him, further noting that his silence has been due to the respect he has for Uhuru and the clergy who have been advising him.

Matiang’i stated they have constantly been advised by the clergy and other senior members of high standing in the society to remain calm, adding that this is the reason all CSs have opted to remain quiet when attacked by the Deputy President.

He further explained that together with his colleagues in the Cabinet, they have avoided commenting on some claims made by Ruto and his allies due to the respect they are required to accord the Office of the Deputy President.

Matiang’i stated that soon they will be giving their side of the story and their silence should not be taken for granted. He noted that the offices they hold are held in high regard and they do not advocate for street debates with the DP or his allies.

“A number of my colleagues and I in Cabinet have been having conversations about the limit of this edict of collective responsibility. There are certain things we have avoided responding to because we respect certain offices.”

“It now would appear others have gone out of it but still because we respect H.E. the President, we would like to consult further on when we can actually talk about those kinds of things,” Matiang’i stated.

He noted that just because they have taken the high road in the court of public opinion, it does not mean that they cannot engage in public mudslinging with the DP.

He maintained that they will respond to the claims that are being made against them at an appropriate time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.