Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God, David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Church, is out of the country in the company of his followers.

The flamboyant prophet proved that he is still loaded after he booked an entire KQ plane to fly them to Angola, where he will host a miracle crusade.

The controversial prophet had gone silent, sparking rumours that he was struggling financially.

Below are photos of Owuor and his followers aboard a KQ plane.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.