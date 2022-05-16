Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Marketing Project Trainee
Essential Job Responsibilities
As a Marketing Project Trainee, you will be responsible for providing support to the marketing and commercial excellence department as part of the on-job learning program with the following responsibilities:
- Managing the logistics of Marketing and digital activations.
- Manage the promotional materials approval process.
- Inventory management of the promotional materials
- Support the Medical representatives in issuing of the promotional materials.
- Prepare invites for the promotional meetings.
- Data process of the mobile consents and email consents
- Consolidation of CORE meeting Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)
- Consolidation of the consent files for uploading on Veeva files.
- Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department
Basic Qualifications
- Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or other related fields
- Computer Literate in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, One Drive, MS Teams
Preferred Qualifications
- Ability to work with cross-functional teams
- Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines
- Self-starter with the ability to work with minimum supervision
- Data Analytics skill
How to Apply
