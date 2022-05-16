Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Marketing Project Trainee

Essential Job Responsibilities

As a Marketing Project Trainee, you will be responsible for providing support to the marketing and commercial excellence department as part of the on-job learning program with the following responsibilities:

  • Managing the logistics of Marketing and digital activations.
  • Manage the promotional materials approval process.
  • Inventory management of the promotional materials
  • Support the Medical representatives in issuing of the promotional materials.
  • Prepare invites for the promotional meetings.
  • Data process of the mobile consents and email consents
  • Consolidation of CORE meeting Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)
  • Consolidation of the consent files for uploading on Veeva files.
  • Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department

Basic Qualifications

  • Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or other related fields
  • Computer Literate in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, One Drive, MS Teams

Preferred Qualifications

  • Ability to work with cross-functional teams
  • Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines
  • Self-starter with the ability to work with minimum supervision
  • Data Analytics skill

How to Apply

Apply for the post here.

