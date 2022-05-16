Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Marketing Project Trainee

Essential Job Responsibilities

As a Marketing Project Trainee, you will be responsible for providing support to the marketing and commercial excellence department as part of the on-job learning program with the following responsibilities:

Managing the logistics of Marketing and digital activations.

Manage the promotional materials approval process.

Inventory management of the promotional materials

Support the Medical representatives in issuing of the promotional materials.

Prepare invites for the promotional meetings.

Data process of the mobile consents and email consents

Consolidation of CORE meeting Data (CMM data request, Customer Day report consolidation)

Consolidation of the consent files for uploading on Veeva files.

Any other tasks that may be assigned by the Head of Department

Basic Qualifications

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or other related fields

Computer Literate in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, One Drive, MS Teams

Preferred Qualifications

Ability to work with cross-functional teams

Ability to adhere to short and strict deadlines

Self-starter with the ability to work with minimum supervision

Data Analytics skill

How to Apply

Apply for the post here.