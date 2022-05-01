Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Project Coordinator – IT Development

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

Responsibilities

Project database management

Data Entry and Analysis

Provide support and coordination in mapping of project beneficiaries

Provide TOT training on platform use to the field officers.

Documenting and providing monthly report on the project implementation.

Provide timely, accurate information and advice to the management and operational staff on all aspects of the projects

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Related field from a recognized university

GIS Knowledge is added advantage

Computer literate and proficient in Microsoft applications practically Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.

Skills

• Organizational and planning skills

• Communication skills

• Analytical skills

• Self initiative

• Team player

• Attentive to details and accuracy

• Flexibility

How to Apply

