Project Coordinator – IT Development 

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

 Responsibilities

  • Project database management
  • Data Entry and Analysis
  • Provide support and coordination in mapping of project beneficiaries
  • Provide TOT training on platform use to the field officers.
  • Documenting and providing monthly report on the project implementation.
  • Provide timely, accurate information and advice to the management and operational staff on all aspects of the projects

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or Related field from a recognized university
  •  GIS Knowledge is added advantage
  •  Computer literate and proficient in Microsoft applications practically Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.

Skills

  • • Organizational and planning skills
  • • Communication skills
  • • Analytical skills
  • • Self initiative
  • • Team player
  •  • Attentive to details and accuracy
  • • Flexibility

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

