Project Coordinator – IT Development
Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.
Responsibilities
- Project database management
- Data Entry and Analysis
- Provide support and coordination in mapping of project beneficiaries
- Provide TOT training on platform use to the field officers.
- Documenting and providing monthly report on the project implementation.
- Provide timely, accurate information and advice to the management and operational staff on all aspects of the projects
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or Related field from a recognized university
- GIS Knowledge is added advantage
- Computer literate and proficient in Microsoft applications practically Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.
Skills
- • Organizational and planning skills
- • Communication skills
- • Analytical skills
- • Self initiative
- • Team player
- • Attentive to details and accuracy
- • Flexibility
How to Apply
