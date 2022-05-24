Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Assistants (Hygiene and Behavior Change).

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with the project officer to support hygiene behavior change promotion activities in 15 Hygiene and Behavior Change Coalition target counties to reach people, particularly at–risk populations, at scale and through multiple channels with messages on hygiene, public health, social measures and vaccination uptake to reduce risk of COVID–19 transmission.





Support in rapid scale up of mass media communication and digital hygiene behavior change messaging, and provide timely recommendations for course corrections.





Engage county government administrations to map key geographies, target audiences and devise strategies for wide scale dissemination of key messages.





Support assessment of community structures, local service providers, peer educators and social mobilizers who can assist the incumbent to implement behavior change communication interventions at scale among most at–risk populations.





Participate in support supervision activities individually and in collaboration with national and county Ministry of Health stakeholders





Capacity building Work with the project team to support in the development and adaptation of innovative and

sustainable approaches for reaching most–at risk populations, utilizing evidence on hygiene andWASH programming, vaccine confidence, and regular learning from prior COVID–19 responses and research.





sustainable approaches for reaching most–at risk populations, utilizing evidence on hygiene andWASH programming, vaccine confidence, and regular learning from prior COVID–19 responses and research. Provide support in the implementation of Social Behavior Change Communication capacity

building interventions at county and national levels, and under the regional programme.





building interventions at county and national levels, and under the regional programme. Participate in designing and documentation of knowledge products including learning briefs, research studies and case studies.





Support in liaison with knowledge sharing forums locally and internationally including COVID– 19 Hygiene Hub and the COVID

Action for regular learning and provide longer–term legacy in wider programming, policy and practice.





Work closely with the project team in provision of weekly updates highlighting potential

bottlenecks and lessons learnt.





bottlenecks and lessons learnt. Develop and share project activity and trip reports for internal reporting and consolidation for donor reporting





Support in sharing of learnings across the coalition and implementation counties to help with upskilling and connecting organizations working in same geographies/interventions.





Education and knowledge

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or any other relevant field with substantial experience in health promotion, particularly Hygiene Behavior Change Communication.

· Previous experience in Behavior Change Communication is an added advantage.

· At least Two (2) years of related professional experience in implementing community development or hygiene promotion projects.

· Ability to build positive working relationships, characterized by mutual respect and professional courtesy

with partners and project beneficiaries across cultural, linguistic and geographic boundaries.

· Understanding of the global and national COVID–19 response priorities.

Skills and Competences

· Ability to work rapidly, both in person and remotely, with team members.

· Exceptional written and verbal communication skills and high attention to detail.

· Excellent PowerPoint and Excel skills.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.

· Strong analytical skills.

· Polished presenter with the ability to handle interactive sessions.

· Excellent planning and organizing skills.

· Demonstrated ability to build close working relationships with stakeholders.

Work Environment

· Normal office environment with frequent travel to the field

Hours of Work

· As per HR policy – official working hours are from 8.00 am to 5.0pm, Monday to Thursday with one-hour lunch break and 8.00 am to 2pm on Friday.

How to apply

Interested? Please visit our website https://amref.org/vacancies/ to make your application. You will be directed to our online portal where you will need to create an account in order for you to be able to submit your application. Your application should include a cover letter detailing why you are the best fit for this position and your CV with relevant skills and experience. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.