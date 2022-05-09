Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Project Assistant

Job Purpose:

To support the implementation of the Promoting Youth Employment through Entrepreneurship and Skills Development project. Project Details: With financial and technical assistance from the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and the Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA), the TVET Project Assistant positions are expected to support the implementation of the Promoting Youth Employment through Entrepreneurship and Skills Development project. Specific objectives include.

Promote youth livelihood opportunities through formal and self-employment.

Assist in coordination and support for the advancement of the goals of KAM’s Industrial Sectors

Promote formal employment through internships and matching graduates to job opportunities

Timely and accurate reports

Qualifications /Requirements:

Undergraduate degree or equivalent in a relevant field such as Education, Community Development, M&E, Project management, Economics, or other social sciences.

At least 2 years of relevant work experience in a comparable work environment, working with youth, the industrial /private sector, and/or Technical Vocational Education and Training institutes (TVETs).

Good knowledge of the manufacturing industry

Excellent relationship management and networking skills

Excellent communication (spoken & written)

Experience working in the implementation region selected is an added advantage.

Strong team player with the ability and willingness to work independently with a high level of initiative and self-motivation in a dynamic team under minimal supervision.

Effective organizational skills and attention to detail

Good working knowledge of ICT technologies (related software, phone, email, internet)

Duties and Responsibilities

The specific duties and responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the following:

Create specific strategies for easier and more effective execution of the TVET program with guidance from the TVET coordinator.

Liaise with the KAM chapter committee, KAM regional officers, and TVET Coordinator to roll out project activities in the implementation regions.

Conduct industry mapping to identify industries for onboarding to the project; engage industries through one-on-one visits, phone calls, and industry awareness forums on the value of the private sector supporting skills development and providing jobs for TTI graduates.

Follow up on commitments from industries for CBET industrial attachments, paid internships, and jobs.

Conduct work readiness and entrepreneurship training for CBET trainees in implementation regions.

Develop and maintain a database of CBET graduates and industries for the project and match the graduates to industries in the region for paid internships and jobs.

Support KAM policy advocacy by identifying key skills issues

Support TVET project marketing and promotion activities in the implementation regions.

Record keeping of all information related to the project while working closely with the TVET Executive and the Knowledge Management Officer to ensure all reports have evidence /relevant data.

Prepare timely regular progress reports.

Communication to relevant stakeholders and partners

Work with KAM and GIZ Communications teams to design relevant publicity and communications materials.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Chief Executive from time to time

How To Apply

https://kam.co.ke/opportunities/careers/