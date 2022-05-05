Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Roots party presidential aspirant Prof George Wajackoya has become an instant internet sensation after he launched his presidential bid on Saturday.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Wajackoya was seen dancing to the “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Jah” song by Shasha Marley.

In his manifesto, Wajackoya, who concluded his United States tour last month, said he will legalize Marijuana once elected as the fifth president of Kenya in August.

Wajakoya is a former Nairobi street boy who was taken in by Hare Krishna Hare Rama and grew up in the temple through Indian heritage.

He has 14 academic degrees from multiple universities across the globe, including the University of London (SOAS), University of Warwick, University of Baltimore, University of Burundi, University of Nairobi, American Heritage University, Walden University, and is now waiting for his second Ph.D. from Walden University.

Here is the video of Prof. Wajackoya dancing to a reggae song while launching his manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.