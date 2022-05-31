Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Prof James Ole Kiyiapi, has warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati after he barred Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria from contesting for the presidency in August.

On Monday, the commission disqualified Mwangi Wa Iria on claims that he presented cooked signatures.

Mwangi protested the move, saying his signatures were genuine.

Reacting to Mwangi’s disqualification, Kiyiapi said Kenyans should not think Mwangi Wa Iria is mad just because IEBC disqualified him from contesting in the August 9 presidential race.

He further urged IEBC to pay close attention to Mwangi Wa Iria because he is raising serious and fundamental points, which should be attended to now and not later.

“We may be thinking this is just a mad guy because he has been disqualified but Mwangi Wa Iria raised fundamental points that IEBC Kenya should and must level with the public now. Not later”, Kiyiapi wrote.

