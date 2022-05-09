Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has revealed the name of a senior politician in Azimio–One Kenya Alliance who is making members leave the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

On Sunday, Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and Pamoja Africa Alliance party leader, Amason Kingi, left the alliance citing dishonesty within the coalition.

Speaking on Monday after Mutua and Kingi left Azimio, Kibwana blamed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka over the mess facing the Azimio coalition.

Kibwana said that the demands by Kalonzo and the pressure from Wiper Democratic Movement leaders are breaking apart the coalition.

“As the three Ukambani governors who are in Azimio camp, we were directed to take a break from campaigning because Mr. Musyoka is seeking the deputy captain position.

“We were told to stay at the reserve bench for a while. And we are patient because you cannot campaign when there isn’t space to campaign,” Kibwana said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST