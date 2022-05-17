Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 17, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has blasted former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for ditching Azimio La Umoja Alliance.

On Monday, Kalonzo ditched the Raila Odinga-led alliance and announced his presidential bid in August.

Kalonzo went ahead and named Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate and said he will use Okoa Kenya Alliance (OKA) as his presidential vehicle in August.

Commenting on Kalonzo’s surprising move, Kibwana said Kalonzo miscalculated since he would have joined the two major coalitions that already exist in the country.

He further stated that Kalonzo’s move might affect the results where the country would be forced to have a run-off since none of the three coalitions will reach 50 percent +1 as required by the constitution.

Kibwana further expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will form the next government due to his master strategy of selecting Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

