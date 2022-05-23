Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Prince Andrew is reportedly set to appear alongside the Queen for Garter Day at Windsor Castle on June 13 after his sex abuse scandal and ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Mail Online, the Duke of York will take part in the ceremony alongside other senior royals in what is one of the most important ceremonies in the Royal calendar. His name will also appear in the next day’s Court Circular, and will attend Garter Day ceremonies as a Royal Knight.

Andrew was stripped of all his honorary military titles and designation HRH in January in light of the civil sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre – a victim of Epstein who claimed Andrew had sexually assaulted her when she was aged just 17.

The Duke of York and Giuffre ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed fee earlier this year, but the settlement is believed to be worth millions of pounds and the case has destroyed Andrew’s reputation.

There are now fears Andrew’s attendance at Garter Day celebrations could overshadow the event, after he had reportedly agreed to step back from public life following the conclusion of the case.

The annual iconic Garter Day procession is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen’s calendar.

Hundreds are expected to gather in Windsor to watch the procession, though it is not known whether The Queen will take part given her recent mobility and health issues.