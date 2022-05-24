Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – Mike Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi, has penned down a heartfelt message to her adopted son, Satrine Osinya, on his birthday.

Sonko and his wife adopted Satrine in 2014 after he survived a terror attack in Lamu which claimed the life of his mother.

Baby Satrine was 18month old when terrorists attacked a church and shot at worshippers indiscriminately.

A bullet was lodged in his head but he survived miraculously after an operation.

He has officially turned 10 years old and Primrose could not keep calm.

She penned down a birthday message to him and wished him everything good in life.

“Son, you are our greatest blessing! May your 10th birthday and all your tomorrow’s be blessed with everything good in life 🙏 Happy 10th Birthday! I love u my son and I will always, Always ❤️U 😍,’’ she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.