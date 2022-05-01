Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Presiding Officer

Responsibilities

Deputize the County Returning Officer in making all necessary

arrangements for the conduct of a free fair and credible General Election;

Any other duty assigned by the County Returning Officer.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;

Hold a Degree certificate from a recognized institution;

Have at least six (6) years of work experience at supervisory level in the public or private sector;

Must be computer literate;

Computation of data skills will be an added advantage;

Must be of good character with no political affiliation;

Must be willing to work anywhere in the country;

Willing to work for long hours with minimal supervision;

Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of Conduct; and

Must be a resident of the County applied for.

Terms and Conditions

Deputy County Returning Officers will be engaged for at least Sixty (60) days.

Wages will be Kshs. 4,000/= for each day worked with no additional benefits or allowances.

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.

Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal





https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;

Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;

The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification