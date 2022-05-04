Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – The Metropolitan Museum of Art paid historic tribute to Rihanna at the Met Gala 2022.
Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, could not attend the Met Gala this year but she still managed to steal the show at the fashion’s biggest night.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art got a marble statue made in Rihanna’s honor.
The singer took to Instagram to thank the museum for the tribute.
Sharing a video of the statue given pride of place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wrote: “Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one.”
Watch the video below…
