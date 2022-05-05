Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Rihanna had her baby bump on display as she attended Dave Chappelle’s big comedy show with A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds singer attended the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival event looking very heavily pregnant as she expects her first child any day now.

Riri and A$AP posed for a photo with comedian Michael Blackson before Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage.

Michael shared the photo with the caption: “I thought I was going to have to deliver a baby last night backstage at the Hollywood bowl, all this happened 30 mins before some rapper with 3,000 mixtapes and no album attacked my neega Dave. The clout chaser ended up with a new eye and two left arms. Yesterday security is not today’s security lol.”