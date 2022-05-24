Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – Renowned Akorino gospel singer, emcee and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has impressed Netizens after he came to the aid of an ailing local deejay.

Dj Tripple of Githima TV was diagnosed with kidney failure, prompting Karangu to air his plight on social media.

He then launched an online fundraiser for Dj Tripple so that he can seek specialized medical care and he managed to raise Ksh 320,000 within minutes.

He shared the good news with his fans and urged them to continue sending money.

Read his Facebook post.

