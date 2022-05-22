Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022 – One of the most popular vernacular TV anchors is on the spot after his former househelp exposed him for absconding parental duties.

Ken Wakuraya, who works at Inooro TV, had an affair with his househelp in 2015 that resulted in the birth of a son called Jayden.

When their affair started, the polished TV anchor was not on good terms with his wife.

They would not even share a bedroom at the time.

Ken reportedly lured his househelp to bed and later, she discovered she was pregnant.

When she informed him about the pregnancy, he ordered her to terminate it.

However, she refused to terminate the pregnancy as ordered by Ken and after giving birth, he blocked her.

She is struggling to raise their son as a jobless single mother.

The anchor has never supported the kid since he was born despite being financially stable.

This is what the distressed househelp wrote to Facebook blogger Wairimu Kimani.

