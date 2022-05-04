Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, David Ole Sankok, was yesterday overcome by emotions following the untimely death of his son, who shot himself dead using his father’s gun.

While grieving his son yesterday, Sankok broke down into tears and wept bitterly.

Sankok, who made the first public appearance since the passing of his son, was seen weeping uncontrollably, with his head buried in his hands.

According to the video, the Deputy President William Ruto-allied MP appears distraught and shaken as he wipes off tears from his eyes. Seated next to him is a gentleman, a religious leader, who tries to comfort him.

Sankok uttered a few words to the preacher and once he was calm, the man of the cloth led the MP in a word of prayer, asking the high heavens to comfort the mourning father.

The politician, appearing a bit relieved, received guests, including family and friends across the political divide, who came to offer their condolences to the vocal lawmaker and his immediate family.

Sankok’s son was pronounced dead by police officers who rushed to the home after the family raised an alarm. Cops who arrived at the scene revealed that the teenager had shot himself using a pistol on his chin, dying on the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Sankok and his son had a verbal altercation a few hours before he shot himself in the head.

According to family members, the argument was about the teenager refusing to return to school.

