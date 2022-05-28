Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Polycarp Igathe took his controversial populist vote-seeking antics to Quiver Lounge along Thika Road on Friday night.

Igathe, who is vying for Nairobi gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee ticket, was spotted taking orders and serving drinks to revelers at the popular entertainment joint.

DJ G-Money, who was playing music at the club, took to Twitter to highlight Igathe’s latest tactic to lure Nairobi voters, and Kenyans on social media expressed mixed reactions.

“Polycarp Igathe was serving drinks last night at Quiver as I was DJing. You actually cannot make this s— up. I’m not even joking,” tweeted G-Money and attached the photos.

Igathe has defended his campaign strategy, saying that he wants to interact with city residents at a personal level.

“People should get used to seeing me because that is how things will be even when I become governor. I will be serving you your menu, not the menu of the chef,” Igathe said in an interview.

“It all boils down to basic service delivery for the people. This is something that comes out clearly in our manifesto that we will be launching very soon, a manifesto for the people,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.