Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A police officer lost his life over the weekend during a goat-eating party hosted in Murang’a.

The deceased cop, identified as Vincent Kirui, is said to have collapsed as he was having fun with friends at the party.

According to a police report, Vincent’s friend, Eric, called him asking for the direction to the venue where the party was being hosted, only for a lady to pick up the phone.

The said lady informed him that Vincent had collapsed.

Eric rushed to the scene and found Vincent lying on the ground.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was later established that the deceased cop had a medical condition.

Below is what the police report reads.

Here’s a photo of the deceased cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.