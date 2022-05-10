Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – A manhunt is underway after a man strangled a woman to death on a city bus, Pheonix police said.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Joshua Bagley in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Diane Craig, who was found unresponsive on a bus around 8 a.m. Friday morning, May 6, KPNX reported.

Craig was rushed to a local hospital with signs of strangulation, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found “enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death,” police said in a statement, obtained by People Magazine.

As of Tuesday morning, May 10, Bagley remains at large.

Friends and family members of Craig, who was nicknamed “Bubbles,” have created a makeshift memorial at a Park and Ride station in Leveen, according to KPNX.

Craig’s cousin Shontae Vinson told KPNX: “Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room.”

“He robbed our family,” she said of Bagley. “He did, he robbed our family.”

“Diane was a wonderful person. She was so full of life,” said Roshuanda Boss, another cousin of Craig.

“He did this to our family. He can do it to someone else. We need this guy off the streets,” said Boss.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Bagley.