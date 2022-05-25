Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has urged the government to consider arresting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he has been using government cars yet he is not an elected official or a civil servant.

Barasa, who spoke after police issued an arrest warrant on him over the use of a government car during his campaigns, said the government should first arrest Raila Odinga because he has been using 20 cars and a chopper from the government to campaign for his presidential bid.

“Yesterday, Police came to my home to impound a car they allege is a CDF Car, but they failed to go and arrest Raila since he has been free since 2017 when he committed treason, and even using government resources including cars and he was never elected to the office. They should apply the law equally,” Barasa stated.

The MP is currently hiding after police issued an arrest warrant after a government car was found in his campaign entourage branded with UDA colors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.