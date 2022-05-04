Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Picking Raila Odinga’s running mate is proving to be no mean feat two weeks to the deadline.

This is after Raila’s presidential secretariat announced the qualifications all candidates must meet to deputize Baba

In a statement, the secretariat announced that the process of vetting and eventual selection of the most qualified candidate has commenced.

The potential running mates must meet the following qualifications;

I. Fidelity to the Constitution of Kenya with particular emphasis on the qualification for nomination as a Deputy Presidential Candidate.

II. Demonstrate in word and deed, that nomination to the high office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya is a public trust to be exercised in a manner that—:

a) Demonstrates respect for the people;

b) Brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office;

c) Promotes public confidence in the integrity of the office; and

d) Demonstrates the value that nomination to the office is a responsibility to serve the people, rather than the power to rule them

III. In addition, the eligible candidates must demonstrate, in word and deed, fidelity to the following guiding principles of leadership and integrity;-

a) Personal integrity in public and private life;

b) Objectivity and impartiality in decision making, and in ensuring that decisions are not influenced by nepotism, favoritism, other improper motives or corrupt practices;

c) Selfless service based solely on the public interest, demonstrated by honesty in the execution of public duties and the declaration of any personal interest that may conflict with public duties.

d) Accountability to the public for decisions and actions; and

e) Discipline and commitment in service to the people.

The panel’s secretary, Elizabeth Meyo, noted that they shall conclude the exercise by 10th May and Raila Odinga shall unveil his running mate in public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.