Friday, May 6, 2022 – Baby mama and daughter of American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine were involved in a car crash on Easter.

One of the victims of the accident was reportedly sent to the ER after sustaining serious injuries.

Sources told TMZ that the rapper’s baby mama, Sara Molina, and their 6-year-old daughter, Saraiyah and her sister were in an Uber minivan on the expressway in New York City at the time of the incident.

An ambulance was called and all 3 were taken to the hospital. Sara’s sister got whiplash. Saraiyah had serious pain in her arm.

In addition to getting whiplash, like her sister, Sara also got a concussion and is still in a lot of pain. Sara has been battling multiple sclerosis prior to the crash.