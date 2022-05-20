Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – In the final part of an expose on how slain thug Samuel Mugo Muvota, built his business empire consisting of real estate properties from proceeds of crime, detectives have unmasked some of the faces behind the dangerous ‘Pishori’ administrators.

The babes who are experts in stupefying revelers at popular drinking spots mainly target middle-aged to older men whom they suspect to have fat bank accounts.

Going by the brands of the drinks one has ordered to how one is dressed, one can easily pick out a Mubaba with a good bank balance, from a crowd of revelers.

Most of them have been arrested before but Muvota always came to their aid by approaching the complainants and refunding them back their money.

However, most of these cases often went unreported since the drugged men are mainly married and respectable people in society who wouldn’t wish to let out the skeletons in their cupboards.

With Muvota gone after the bitter fallout with his second in command who is currently at large, the Pishori empire has been left without a leader.

Most of the women have left the city in droves to their rural areas, from where they are monitoring how things unfold.

They better get used to life in the village because it will not be business as usual in the city.

Bar owners are equally advised to be on the lookout for suspicious women, out to spike drinks in entertainment spots and report to authorities immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.