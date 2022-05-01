Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 01 May 2022 – The late President Mwai Kibaki has an elder sister called Waitherero who lives a humble life with her children, contrary to what one would expect.

Waitherero still lives in a timber house despite the power and privilege that her late brother wielded.

Her photos surfaced online after Kibaki was buried and sparked reactions among Netizens.

Many were dumbfounded as they felt she was living modestly for a sister of a president.

Some wondered why Kibaki could not uplift her life.

Waitherero is the one who raised the late President after their parents died.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.