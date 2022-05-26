Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Popular Inooro TV anchor, Ken Wakuraya, impregnated and dumped his former house help, who is now struggling to raise their son Jayden.

The distressed lady reached out to Facebook blogger Wairimu Kimani a few days ago and called out the renowned vernacular anchor for absconding parental duties.

She had an affair with Ken in 2015 that resulted in the birth of a child.

She has been trying to beg the polished TV anchor to provide for their son but he has blocked all communication avenues.

Their son Jayden has cerebral palsy and needs specialized medical care.

A well-wisher went to visit the distressed lady and her son after Wairimu Kimani highlighted their plight.

The well-wisher, who is a disabled police officer based in Utawala, took some shopping to help them push on with life.

If you look closely at the photos, you can tell that Jayden resembles Ken Wakuraya.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.