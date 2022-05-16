Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 May 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachugua has been grabbing headlines after he was named William Ruto’s running mate.

Besides the vocal and tough-talking politician that Kenyans see in Rigathi, he is also a doting husband and father of two sons.

Rigathi is married to Dorcas, who runs a church in Mathira.

She is also a director at Wamunyoro Investments, a company that she co-owns with her husband.

Their company is being investigated by DCI for looting Ksh 12 billion from the Nyeri County Government.

It was established that Gachagua’s late brother Nderitu Gachagua channeled the money to the company when he was the Governor.

