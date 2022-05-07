Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022– Netizens hailed Akothee for setting a good example to divorced women after she attended her ex-husband’s father’s burial with her kids.

Akothee sired two daughters, Rue and Vesha, with her ex-husband Jared Okello before they parted ways.

The two sisters were seen comforting their father during the burial.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST