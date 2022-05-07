Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers, Esther AKoth alias Akothee, is still in good terms with her ex-husband Jared Okello, years after they parted ways.

On Friday, she attended the burial of her ex-husband’s father and from the photos that she shared on social media, the bond between the two is strong.

She was seen hugging and comforting Jared, who seemed overcome with grief, following the death of his father.

Akothee and Jared have two daughters together.

See photos of Madam Boss and her ex-husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST