Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – Comedian Pete Davidson will reportedly be leaving “Saturday Night Live” this week after eight years on NBC’s iconic sketch comedy show.

A source told Variety that the 28-year-old “King of Staten Island” star is expected to make his grand exit after this Saturday’s Season 47 finale, which will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

The outlet also reported that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will be departing as well.

The standup comedian first joined the show in 2014 at age 20 as one of the youngest cast members to ever be part of the long-running series.

He then catapulted to stardom with popular guest stints on “Weekend Update,” movie roles, Netflix specials, and a series of high-profile relationships, including his latest with Kim Kardashian.

However, Davidson has been dropping hints he’s been ready to leave the show for a while.

In February 2020, he told Charlamagne Tha God that he had been “having conversations” about when to quit the show, but he was unsure because he didn’t want to “leave too early.”

Fans then speculated that Season 46 could have been Davidson’s last after he told The Hollywood Reporter he was ready to “hang up the jersey.”