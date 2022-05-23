Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Personal Assistant

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree

Job Term:

Contract

Position Level:

UF 3

Remuneration:

Min Ksh 174,680 – Max Ksh. 210,050

Number of positions: 1

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences or its equivalent from a recognized university

Membership to a relevant professional body in good standing where applicable.

A supervisory course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 4 years relevant work experience

Functional Skills

IT proficiency

Managerial and Administrative

Customer Care

Report writing

Basic financial knowledge

Communication

Behavioral Competencies/ Attributes:

Ability to work independently

Flexible

Emotional Intelligence

Effective Interpersonal

Team player

Personable

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

Responsibilities

The job holder is responsible for planning, coordinating, and managing activities for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and handling communication by linking the Chief Executive Officer with stakeholders, as well as to the Board of Directors and senior management team for a solid collaboration to enhance the Chief Executive Officer’s effort in realization of the mandate of the institution.

Key Responsibilities / Duties / Tasks

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Co-ordinating the preparation of reports, briefs and other documents required by the Chief Executive Officer to articulate higher education financing matters;

Supporting the Chief Executive Officer as he leads and implements Government Directives, Compliance requirements and the institution’s Board resolutions, and as he spearheads implementation of the institution’s Strategic Plan;

Planning, managing and coordinating Chief Executive Officer’s calendar while prioritizing engagements and with a deliberate intent for all activities to be executed with positive achievement

Receiving board committees reports and compiling them for Chief Executive Officer’s review to allow for timely release of full board reports to Directors and ultimately efficient Board meetings;

Coordinating Senior Management Meetings – taking minutes at the meetings, collating departmental reports and making follow-up on implementation of Senior Management resolutions;

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Ensuring sustained positive communication between the Chief Executive Officer and funders to support continued partnership and to assist to onboard new collaborations;

Coordinating local and international travel for Board Members/Chief Executive Officer and delegates by securing travel clearances from relevant authorities, passports (in case of renewals), visas, air tickets, facilitation and confirmation of the appointments and meetings being attended;

Planning and synchronizing itineraries to achieve best routing on travel, ensure value on tickets, punctuality for meetings and maximize on engagements to be undertaken during diaspora/field visits;

Implementing and monitoring the budget for office of the Chief Executive Officer and Board to maintain prudent utilization and achievement of intended goals and hence serves as member of the institution’s Budget Implementation Committee;

Approving of applications for expenditures from the office budget and overseeing surrenders to maintain accountability of resources received;

Implementing Board Members annual activities that include board capacity building, (identifying and sourcing for training after board evaluations), benchmarking and resource mobilization engagements as well as Board and SMT workshops;

Coordinating activities leading to successful Board Meetings, circulation of meeting materials, confirmation of attendance and overseeing the preparation of facilitation to ensure meetings happen as scheduled and efficiently;

Providing requisite support to Corporate Communications department during the institution’s events by handling protocol for the success of the events;

Reviewing documents for Chief Executive Officer’s signature to ensure that they are error free and to free him from the burden of proof reading and correcting documents;

Filtering and re-routing routine matters that can be handled at other levels to allow Chief Executive Officer sufficient concentration to strategic matters and avoid delay on actioning matters.

Financial Responsibility

Responsible for development and utilization of the annual budget of office of the Chief Executive and Board of Directors’ budget;

Overseeing the implementation of the approved procurement plan for realization of utilization of finances at the appropriate period in line with procurement plan and for budget management;

Overseeing requisitioning and approving the budgeted expenditures;

Planning and accurately designing travel itineraries and seeking flight bookings early to benefit from cheap tickets before peak period and to avoid costs of change on tickets;

Facilitating diaspora and local appointments to support missions aimed at resource mobilization and loan recoveries.

Responsibility for physical assets around the area of work:

Responsible for physical assets assigned to the office of Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, front office and Boardroom.

Problem Solving;

The job holder will be required to solve the following type of problems:

Administrative problems in the office of the CEO;

Communication

The job holder will need to understand the following information to discharge his/her mandate:

Detailed verbal and written instructions or requests from the CEO;

Drafting of internal or external communication, for the Office of the CEO;

Decision Making/ Job Influence:

Making operational decisions using standard operational procedures;

Making financial decisions on daily office matters that impact on the budget of the office of the Chief Executive and Board.

Working Conditions:

Works in an office environment with long hours of sitting;

b) Duties involve occasional travel;

c) Duties require working extra hours and sometimes during weekends;

d) As first contact the holder is at times exposed to dissatisfied clients and runs the risk of hostility by the later clients

How to Apply

