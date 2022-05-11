Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Manchester United icon, Patrice Evra has criticised Pep Guardiola, claiming that the Manchester City boss lacks the capacity to handle big players with personality.

Manchester City were defeated by Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League last week despite being ahead as at half time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But two goals deep in stoppage time by substitute Rodrygo dragged the game to extra time.

Four minutes into extra time, Madrid were awarded a penalty which Karim Benzema converted and it sent the LaLiga champions through to the final against Liverpool.

Evra has now reacted to the result, saying it’s due to the lack of players with personality as Guardiola micro-manages his players.

He claims that has been the case throughout Guardiola’s career.

“Manchester City needs leaders but Guardiola doesn’t want leaders,” Evra said in comments carried by Marca. “He doesn’t want personality. He’s the leader.

“That’s why when they’re in trouble they don’t want to step up. They don’t have anyone on the pitch to help them. He builds teams like that, he can’t coach people with personality.

“It was the same at Barcelona, he builds his teams to control everyone. When things go wrong he’s the only one to decide. City have made a mistake, it’s the truth. They’re traumatised. They’re like [Paris Saint-Germain]. These are clubs based on money.”

Guardiola has not won the Champions League since 2011 when he guided Barcelona to the title after a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Wembley.