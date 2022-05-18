Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has reportedly been offered a three year deal by Juventus.

Pogba joined United in 2016 for £80m from Juventus in a then club record deal, things have not gone as much as planned and the player is set to leave the club with just two months left on his current deal.

According to Goal, Pogba’s return to the Allianz Stadium looks close even though his wage demands remain a potential stumbling block.

A return to Juventus, where he previously played before returning to United for a second spell in 2016, looks to be one of the likely options for his future and now the Italian giants have tabled an official offer to the player.

The publication stated that Juventus would pay Pogba an annual salary of €7.5 million (£6.3m/$7.9m), that would come with a roster of bonuses for the midfielder.

However, Pogba has reportedly asked for €11 million (£9.3m/$11.6m), leaving a stumbling block between player and club on final wage packets.