Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Manchester United player, Paul Pogba has reportedly told Manchester City that he would prefer a move to another club.

Pogba’s deal runs out at the end of this season and it was reported that the French midfielder is a target of Manchester City.

Now a new report by The Athletic says Pogba is not going to move to City because there is an offer on the table from a different club which he prefers.

The report claims that Pogba’s representatives have informed City of this decision, although it is not being considered as their final say.

Pogba, 29, joined United from Juventus for his second spell in 2016. He is attracting attention from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Pogba’s form has dipped due to injuries and irregular playing time which has allowed him score just one goal so far in the 2021/22 season which just two games left – a far cry from his outing in the 2018/2019 where he scored 13 goals.