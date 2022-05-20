Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – American rapper, Flavor Flav is reportedly a father for of eighth time.

According to TMZ, a paternity test proved the rapper has a 3-year-old son named Jordan with his former manager.

The outlet only identified the female employee as “Kate,” but a LinkedIn profile for a woman named Kate Gammell shows she worked as Flav’s manager in 2017.

Gammell’s Instagram profile also shows several photos of her with the same little boy pictured in a photo TMZ obtained of Flav and Jordan.

The outlet spoke with the toddler’s grandparents, Barry and Parchi, who shared that their daughter had a romantic relationship with Flav when she worked for him.

“The Fight the Power” rapper reportedly asked for a DNA test because he did not believe the child was his at first.

However, since learning of the paternity results, Flav has worked out child support and a custody arrangement, has spent more time with Jordan, and even started teaching him how to play drums.

The publication reported that Jordan will soon legally take Flav’s last name, which is Drayton.

The rapper shares his three oldest kids – Shanique, Karren, and Karla Drayton – with ex-girlfriend Karen Ross, whom he reportedly dated in the late ’80s to early ’90s. He also shares daughter Da’Zyna Drayton and sons Quanah and William Drayton with ex-girlfriend Angie Parker, whom he dated after Ross.

Flav welcomed his now-second youngest child, Karma, with Liz Trujillo in 2007. Flav and Trujillo appeared on “Couple’s Therapy” together in 2013.