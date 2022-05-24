Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Siaya County Senator, James Orengo, has warned the Azimio Alliance against underestimating the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Tuesday, Orengo, who is supporting Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, said Ruto and Gachagua are best known for conning and enticing innocent Kenyans who aren’t aware of their evil deeds.

Orengo said it is indeed sickening that DP William Ruto and his allies are pretending to be preaching economic revival while in reality, selfish interests are what drive the two.

“I’m here to caution our brothers and sisters in Azimio, let’s not sit down and assume that Kenyans know the history of these crooks. We need to traverse various parts of the country warning Citizens against falling into their (Ruto-Gachagua) trap,” Orengo said.

Ruto and Gachagua have a dozen corruption scandals and many Kenyans are wondering who will elect the two since it is the same as electing a government of thieves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST